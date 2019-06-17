COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ethan Morton is back in Colorado for another go-around with USA Basketball, trying out for the organization's 19-and-Under World Championships team.

Joined in CoSprings by Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams and 2020 recruiting target Hunter Dickinson — and watched this week by Matt Painter — the Boilermaker point guard commitment spoke to Rivals.com this week about the experience and more.

Here's what he had to say.

Rivals.com: Assess your spring and summer.

Morton: "It was all right. I had some ups and downs. I think the (USA Basketball) Final Four minicamp was good. I kind of struggled in AAU, but you're always going to have ups and downs when you're playing against really great players. This experience has been really good so far. It's always great to compete against this high a level of talent, always challenging you. You can't expect it to always be perfect. Even if you're the best player in the country, it's never going to be perfect."