The next era of Purdue football is upon us, as Barry Odom has been tabbed by Mike Bobinski as the new leader of the program. While the hiring could provide optimism following a 5-19 stretch over the last two seasons, many question marks remain for the Boilermakers heading into 2025.

Boiler Upload ponders the three biggest question marks moving forward, on the heels of Odom inking his deal to become head coach in West Lafayette.