Recruiting stories: Kip Jones

It's difficult not to like Kip Jones, an engaging personality and genuine good person. So, you have to think he would have been a fun individual to recruit.

For Purdue, it was an easy sell. You see: Jones committed after his junior season at Bellmont High in Decatur, Ind.

Jones arrived at Purdue in the fall of 1985 along with fellow freshman Mel McCants. Jones was a touted prospect who was a runner-up to Jeff Grose of Warsaw for 1985 Mr. Basketball honors during a career in which Jones tallied over 1,600 points.

Jones enjoyed a solid career in West Lafayette, arriving as the rare McDonald’s All-American to sign with Purdue, which has had six such honored players: Russell Cross (1980); Troy Lewis (1984); Jones (1985); Glenn Robinson (1991); Mike Robinson (1996); Caleb Swanigan (2015).



The 6-8 power forward was a fan favorite who helped the Boilermakers win back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1986-87 and 1987-88. Jones averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds during his Purdue career. His senior year was his best, as Jones averaged 9.3 points.



His big moment? It came vs. Illinois in Mackey Arena during the 1987 Big Ten season, when Jones hit a winning free throw--after missing the first--with no time on the clock in overtime to deliver an 87-86 victory. This from a player who wasn't famed for his marksmanship. But, Jones delivered.

How did he end up at Purdue? Jones tells us his recruiting story.