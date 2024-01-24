Ryan Walters has added a familiar face to the Purdue coaching staff ahead of the 2024 campaign, as former Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh will come to the Boilermakers. FootballScoop's John Brice was the first to report the news on Wednesday evening.

Buh has a long history as a defensive coach at the collegiate level, most recently spending three years as the Illini's linebackers coach. The Nevada alum was the defensive coordinator at Rutgers (2019), Maryland (2016-2018) and California (2013), Nevada (2010-11), and Stanford (2008-09). Buh was also the co-special teams coordinator at Kentucky in 2015.

The experienced collegiate coach will now shift into a defensive analyst role with the Boilermakers in 2024, where he will reunite with head coach Ryan Walters, wide receivers coach Cory Patterson, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, outside linebackers coach Joe Dineen, safeties coach Grant O'Brien and others in West Lafayette.