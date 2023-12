One of Purdue's top players is reportedly set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as outside linebacker Nic Scouton will depart from Purdue, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Scourton was previously expected to return to West Lafayette in 2024 after putting together a breakout campaign as a sophomore this season. The star outside linebacker led the Big Ten with 10 sacks and added 15 tackles for loss while being named All-Big Ten second team in 2023.

The Boilermakers will now reportedly be without one of it's top contributors and team captain going into next season barring a change of heart by the star outside linebacker.