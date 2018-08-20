The pinned tweet at the top of Rondale Moore's Twitter account reads as follows: 'Note to self: Be patient.'

The problem is if he adheres to that personal policy, he might be the only one on the Purdue campus with that mindset. Throughout preseason camp Purdue coaches and players have spoken with no caveats, no qualifiers about his age and experience level and maybe most importantly, no downplaying of his importance. Rondale Moore is different. He's not being treated special.

"He has all the qualities and attributes you're looking for and he's fast and explosive," Brohm said at Purdue's media day on Aug. 3. "We feel great about what we can do with him."

One of the first and most consistent ways Purdue's coaches and players have tabbed the freshman wide receiver as different, unique and rare for a Boilermaker program starving for playmakers is how they speak of the former four-star recruit.

"I think even our veteran guys see how seriously he takes the game," wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. "Right away when I met the young man, it dawned on me that he was somebody I wanted to be a part of this football program. Very smart, great in the classroom, knows what he wants out of life, knows what he wants out of football, knows his surroundings and understands the expectations that are being placed on him.

"You don't typically get that from an 18-year-old kid."

Brohm could've easily taken this month of August to remind that Moore is a teenager away from home and needs time to get used to his college environment like most freshmen. Nope. Instead, Purdue's second-year head coach promoted Moore nearly each and every chance he got to do so. And in doing so, Brohm has knowingly raised the expectation bar for his results starting with the second he steps on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on Aug. 30 against Northwestern (8 p.m., ESPN) in front of a nationally televised audience for his college debut.

"I think the (recruiting) film speaks for itself," Brohm said about describing his new freshman wide receiver. "He wants to be great and so he has all those intangible qualities that will help him get better. I think the players already respect him because he doesn't go through the motions and doesn't think he's ahead of where he's at."

