Brohm has no issue setting public expectations for Rondale Moore
The pinned tweet at the top of Rondale Moore's Twitter account reads as follows: 'Note to self: Be patient.'
The problem is if he adheres to that personal policy, he might be the only one on the Purdue campus with that mindset. Throughout preseason camp Purdue coaches and players have spoken with no caveats, no qualifiers about his age and experience level and maybe most importantly, no downplaying of his importance. Rondale Moore is different. He's not being treated special.
"He has all the qualities and attributes you're looking for and he's fast and explosive," Brohm said at Purdue's media day on Aug. 3. "We feel great about what we can do with him."
One of the first and most consistent ways Purdue's coaches and players have tabbed the freshman wide receiver as different, unique and rare for a Boilermaker program starving for playmakers is how they speak of the former four-star recruit.
"I think even our veteran guys see how seriously he takes the game," wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. "Right away when I met the young man, it dawned on me that he was somebody I wanted to be a part of this football program. Very smart, great in the classroom, knows what he wants out of life, knows what he wants out of football, knows his surroundings and understands the expectations that are being placed on him.
"You don't typically get that from an 18-year-old kid."
Brohm could've easily taken this month of August to remind that Moore is a teenager away from home and needs time to get used to his college environment like most freshmen. Nope. Instead, Purdue's second-year head coach promoted Moore nearly each and every chance he got to do so. And in doing so, Brohm has knowingly raised the expectation bar for his results starting with the second he steps on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on Aug. 30 against Northwestern (8 p.m., ESPN) in front of a nationally televised audience for his college debut.
"I think the (recruiting) film speaks for itself," Brohm said about describing his new freshman wide receiver. "He wants to be great and so he has all those intangible qualities that will help him get better. I think the players already respect him because he doesn't go through the motions and doesn't think he's ahead of where he's at."
Quarterback David Blough knew he was watching something rarely seen on a Purdue practice field this summer simply by watching Moore run routes in a conditioning drill. The fifth-year senior had trained with former Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk in previous offseasons and the 2018 second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals resembled as a freshman the way Moore looks now in more ways than his 5-foot-11 frame.
"I think he's one of the best weapons we have and that's right now today. He knows this. We know this, have told him that and that's honestly what we expect of him," Blough said. "We need him. That's the God's honest truth. We need him and I'm going to challenge him to get it out of him because people did that for me. He's going to be special."
The consensus around Purdue that it's simply a question of when and not if, but the Boilermakers will ask Moore to essentially be a statistical anomaly among freshmen. Last season only one freshman was among the nation's top 80 players in receptions, top 61 in receiving yards and only three freshmen wide receivers scored at least eight touchdowns.
"He's a different athlete," wide receiver Jared Burgess said. "A guy in that little body squatting 600 pounds and then being really explosive off the line. It's crazy to think that is even possible but it is and we see it every single day."
In Burgess, that's a 28-year-old former professional athlete describing his impressions of a player nearly 10 years his junior and being amazed at what he's saw throughout Purdue's preseason camp this month.
"He's going to be elusive this season and the nation is going to see it a lot," Burgess said.
And so, what if Moore struggles in his first few weeks as a college player? What if it takes time for him to showcase everything Brohm and the Purdue coaches are saying they've seen in these practices and scrimmages? Moore says he doesn't feel the weight of lifting a program or an offense on his back but whether it's using Twitter to promote his 600-pound squat or being a featured performer on Purdue's Big Ten Network docudrama, the hype is already in full effect.
"I'm not really worried about anybody outside my circle who can't contact me. Anybody who is outside my circle doesn't affect how I play my game and how I live my life," Moore said. "I'm only worried about my teammates, coaches and family. Whatever they have to say, I'll take in."
