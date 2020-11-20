It was worth waiting for Rondale Moore's debut.

The sophomore was sensational, making 15 catches (19 targets) for 116 yards. But, it wasn't enough to lift Purdue to victory on Friday night in Minnesota, as the Boilermakers fell, 34-31.

After the game, Moore met the media but took no questions. Rather, he offered a apology ... and much more:



"I want to apologize to my teammates, to my head coach, Coach Brohm. When I decided to come back to school, I had full intentions to play the full season. And, unfortunately, I reactivated a hamstring late in camp, wasn't able to go Week One. And then, obviously, it was a snowball effect.



"I wasn't able to go until tonight. And, honestly, I'm just apologizing because in the midst of them preparing each week, and trying to have a shot to compete for a Big Ten championship, I was a distraction.



"So, on Coach Brohm's part, I went to his office and I asked if he could keep it as close because I thought I would be back a lot sooner than I was. And a lot of people created these narratives about myself, about this team. That's never what I intended it to be. So, I just want to apologize there. But to get back out there tonight felt great. That's really all I got for you guys."

