When Ryan Walters approached Sam Carter about potentially joining his new coaching staff at Purdue, it was a no-brainer. Part of the reason for that was Carter's belief in Walters as a football coach.

"He's going to lead us to exciting moments. We're going to win a lot of games because I trust him, and we have great staff," Carter said.

Carter and Walters have a history together, dating back to their time in the SEC. Carter got his start in the college coaching ranks at Missouri, where he was a defensive quality control analyst for Barry Odom from 2016-2019.

During that same time, Walters was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive coordinator while working with the secondary and safeties for the Tigers. Following the 2019 season, Carter left for Arkansas, while Walters ended up at Illinois a year later. After three seasons apart, the two reunited when Walters landed the head coaching job with the Boilermakers in December.

After coaching under the likes of Sam Pittman, Barry Odom, and Lane Kiffin, Carter is ready to follow Walters and try to bring success to the Boilermakers' football program.

"Our job, I think as coaches is to follow Coach Walters' lead. Whatever Coach Walters wants us to do," Carter said.

Carter believes that he is directly contributing to the success of Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. That has become one of his main focuses as he shifts to a new destination in his coaching career.

"I just want us to go out there and execute for him," Carter said. "It's our job to make him the best head coach he can be. If that's staying late, being early, whatever he wants, it's our job to follow his lead."

Carter gave a unique answer when asked what he is looking forward to with the Boilermakers. The moment he is waiting for is Coach Walters' first win in West Lafayette. That is how much Walters' success means to him.

"Cannot wait to win the first game for our team, but for Coach Walters and just ice him with cold water, because every head coach when they win that first game as a head coach is like the biggest moment," Carter said.

Walters shares some of the same characteristics as Carter's former coach and one of the most successful head coaches in recent history, Gary Patterson. Carter played from 2011-2014 under Patterson at TCU, where he was an All-Big 12 selection and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.

"They're just consistent, right? They're detailed in what they want to do, and you see the success in Coach Patterson and Coach Walters," Carter said.

It is high praise for Walters as Patterson won 181 games over 22 years with the Horned Frogs, including going 11-6 in 17 career bowl games. Carter thinks Walters could lead Purdue to similar success.