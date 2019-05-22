Scouting Report: Ethan Morton
Throughout the spring and summer, GoldandBlack.com will break down Purdue's basketball commitments and top targets in our Scouting Report series.
Today, Boilermaker point guard commitment Ethan Morton.
PASSING
Morton is known as an elite passer, with outstanding vision, uncanny anticipation and, well, uncommon accuracy, a knack for placing his passes perfectly, in teammates' shooting pockets when applicable or at the very least in the best position for them to do something with it. He seems almost ambidextrous in his ability to make accurate passes with either hand.
