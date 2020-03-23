MORE SPRING CHECKUPS: The linebackers

The line has been a work in progress since Jeff Brohm arrived at Purdue for the 2017, but the unit may be poised to turn a corner this season--at least that's the hope.

There’s still a lot to prove for an attack that finished last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg). And it all begins up front. Purdue averaged just 2.9 yards per carrying last season and totaled only nine rushing scores. Both totals ranked last in the league.



And then there is this: Purdue rushed for only 999 yards in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612).

The arrival of Neil Callaway as a senior analyst is a wild card. The 64-year old former head coach at UAB brings extensive experience to the team as an offensive line coach. He'll work in concert with o-line coach Dale Williams to mold a front that has a lot to prove.



THE SKINNY: There are more bodies, depth and experience than last season, so that's a good starting point. And the Boilermakers have an anchor in fifth-year senior Grant Hermanns, who could be one of the Big Ten's better left tackles in 2020. Hermanns needs to be a leader, the most experienced player on the offense who has made 27 career starts. After Hermanns, things get a bit murky.

Sophomore Will Bramel got a baptism by fire at right tackle last season as a redshirt freshman. It's hoped he benefited. Keep an eye on sophomore Eric Miller, who will battle for time at tackle.



The interior may be the biggest concern. And it begins at center. Junior Sam Garvin saved the day last season when the walk-on started the final seven games after Viktor Beach was sidelined with a back issue. Garvin's grip on the job is strengthening, as Beach's future appears to be up in the air. Redshirt freshman Spencer Holstege is a factor at center.



Junior Mark Stickford got the start at left guard in the final seven games of 2019. Keep an eye on redshirt freshman Cam Craig at the other guard slot. No young lineman has more promise than Craig, who played 72 snaps vs. Indiana last year in the finale. Junior DJ Washington, coming off a leg injury, also is in the mix at guard.



Bottom line: Stay tuned. There is a lot to sort out.

