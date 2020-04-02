MORE SPRING CHECKUPS: Linebackers | Offensive line | Secondary | Receivers



This unit could be the strength of a defense that is transitioning to a new scheme under coordinator Bob Diaco, who is installing a 3-4 base alignment.

There is veteran talent across the board for new defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, who arrived from Air Force to lead the unit after Purdue parted ways with Reggie Johnson—who landed on Bobby Petrino’s staff at Missouri State.

One thing this unit needs to improve at: getting to the quarterback. In 2019, Purdue was just 12th in the Big Ten in sacks (23.0) and 10th in tackles for loss (72.0). And Purdue needs to be better vs. the run after ranking 12th in the conference (192.5 ypg) in 2019. If a defense can't slow the run, it's difficult to have success. And it all begins up front.



THE SKINNY: End George Karlaftis is the Alpha and the Omega of this burgeoning line. He arrived amid great hype from nearby West Lafayette High School. And Karlaftis didn’t disappoint as a true freshman in 2019.

Karlaftis earned Freshman All-American honors after ranking first among Big Ten freshmen in sacks and 11th overall in the conference with 7.5. He was third in the league in tackles for loss with 17.0. Football is important to Karlaftis, and his work ethic reflects that.

While Karlaftis is a star on the rise and key cog up front, fifth-year senior Lorenzo Neal may be every bit as important to the success of the front—and defense overall. The 6-3, 315-pound Neal, who sat out 2019 recovering from a knee injury suffered in the 2018 regular-season finale at Indiana, is a big, active force who is tailor-made to play nose tackle in Diaco’s 3-4 scheme.

Senior Anthony Watts is a rambunctious 6-4, 300-pound tackle who is capable of playing on the nose. Watts is a tough guy who fought through injury last season. Purdue needs him to excel.



Sophomore tackles Jack Sullivan and Lawrence Johnson showed potential last season and look primed to play bigger roles. They need to provide valuable depth.



Branson Deen may be undersized to be a classic end in a 3-4 defense. But he showed some flash as a pass rusher last season when he debuted as a redshirt freshman. Deen will need to be productive with Derrick Barnes moving back to linebacker after he was switched to the hybrid "Leo" position in former coordinator Nick Holt's defense in 2019. Barnes was good playing with his hand on the ground, ranking No. 2 on the team in tackles in 2019 (63) and tied Karlaftis for the squad lead in sacks (7.5). His production up front must be replaced.



There is no shortage of promising youngsters, including redshirt freshmen Dontay Hunter (who was playing some outside linebacker in the spring) and Sulaiman Kpaka. And redshirt freshman tackle Steven Faucheux—a four-star recruit—brims with potential. Sophomores Willie Lane, KJ Stokes and Jeff Marks along with junior Robert McWilliams are veterans who need to take the proverbial next step.