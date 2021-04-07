The offensive line has been a work-in-progress since Jeff Brohm took over the program in 2017.

The line in Brohm's inaugural season is considered by most program watchers to be the best in the last four years. But this year's front has more depth than any front under Brohm.

Another reason for optimism: There are two full-time assistant coaches devoted to working with the line. Brohm promoted Neil Callaway from senior analyst to assistant offensive line coach, where he'll work in concert with line coach Dale Williams.



Here is a look at the personnel on the interior of the Boilermakers' line.

