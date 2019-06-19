Call Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri a “champion.”

The senior from Bali won a co-Big Ten title in 2019. In fact, it was the first tourney she had won. Putri shot a six-under par, 138 at TPC River's Bend. Her final-round 67 was a career-low and tied for the second-lowest by a Boilermaker at the conference championships.

Putri led the Boilermakers to a second-place finish at TPC River's Bend, the program's best finish at the conference championships since 2013. Putri became the second Boilermaker in the last four seasons to secure medalist honors.

She capped the season by earning second-team All-Big Ten honors, becoming the 66th Purdue women’s golfer to earn all-conference honors. In fact, the Boilermakers' have had at least one all-conference award winner in 23 straight years.

Putri helped Purdue reach the NCAA championships, where it finished tied for ninth. The Boilermakers' ninth-place finish was the best team performance at the national championships since 2013 but left the team two strokes shy of advancing to match play.

Purdue has finished in the top-10 in 10 of its 17 team appearances at the NCAA championships.