Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell completed 26-of-43 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, while wide receiver Milton Wright also threw a TD. Brycen Hopkins caught eight passes for 127 yards and two scores, and David Bell caught 12 for 108 and a score.

Wisconsin racked up 600-plus yards of offense, and Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards for the Badgers.

The Boilermakers were productive offensively and were able to generate four turnovers, but just couldn't keep up with the Badgers in a venue that has not been kind to Purdue over the span of many years.

Purdue's bowl hopes are no more, as the Boilermakers were eliminated from realistic contention Saturday in a 45-24 loss at Wisconsin.

• Stopping Wisconsin was the biggest worry coming into this game, and turned out to be a valid one, clearly, but while it couldn't stop the Badgers, give the Boilermakers credit for giving themselves a chance, for generating the turnovers they needed against an offense that doesn't often turn it over.



That being said, the Boilermaker defense was again subjected to typical Purdue-Wisconsin treatment, as the Badgers broke long runs, exploited poor containment on the edges and put up 40-plus yet again.

• Without its quarterback(s), its best player and a key offensive lineman, Purdue has figured things out offensively, and that's a credit to Jeff Brohm, in addition obviously to the players carrying things out.



That was very much evident vs. Wisconsin, as Purdue moved the football and put points on the board early, building distinct rhythm and giving a strong Badger defense real problems. It dropped three touchdowns on its first series and still came away with points.

Aidan O'Connell has obviously been a big part of this, but this is also Jeff Brohm and his offensive staff at work, devising and calling offense that has put the offensive line in better positions to succeed and given another new quarterback a comfort zone.

This is the product of some rare personnel continuity. Obviously Purdue is down several key players on offense, but at least It's now playing with the players it's practicing with. That hasn't always been the case this season.

• The return of trick-play-heavy Brohm Ball came in the first half and underscored this: Trick plays work when your base offense does.

Deceptives are far more likely to work when a defense is on its heels, and that was the case In the first half since Purdue's passing game and offense in general was humming.