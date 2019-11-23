It may be too early to talk about, but could Aidan O’Connell be Purdue’s starting quarterback in 2020?

A month ago, it would have seemed ludicrous to discuss such a notion, as O’Connell was behind fifth-year senior Elijah Sindelar and redshirt freshman Jack Plummer … and probably sophomore Nick Sipe, too. But now, because of injury, O’Connell finds himself as the Boilermaker signal-caller.



The sophomore walk-on has more than acquitted himself since taking over for Plummer late in the Nebraska game. O’Connell led the Boilermakers on the game-winning drive vs. the Cornhuskers. He made his first career start the next week at Northwestern and promptly led Purdue to victory—with another game-winning drive.

On this day, O’Connell played well again even though Purdue lost, 45-24, to No. 14 Wisconsin. He completed 26-of-43 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns and interception. It was a strong effort vs. one of the Big Ten’s best teams.

"I think Aidan is doing a very good job," said Jeff Brohm. "He's exactly where we think he is right now ... I think when we give him time and give him some room to make throws, he's gonna make them."

For the season, O'Connell is hitting 65 percent of his passes (75-of-115) for 693 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He will try to augment those numbers next week when Indiana visits West Lafayette.



Next year, Plummer will be back from his broken ankle. Sindelar could be back for a sixth season, if he wants, while Paul Piferi also returns as a redshirt freshman. There also will be at least one newcomer in true freshman Michael Alaimo, with the possibility of Purdue adding another freshman, JC transfer or grad transfer.

But don’t count out O’Connell.