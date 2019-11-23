Here are 10 things you need to know about Purdue's 45-24 loss at Wisconsin. 1. Making just his second career start, Aidan O’Connell looked good. He hit 26-of-43 passes for 289 yards and two TDs with a pick. The sophomore walk-on has to be a factor in next year’s quarterback derby, right? "I think Aidan is doing a very good job," said Jeff Brohm. "He's exactly where we think he is right now, as far as if I think we give them time and give him some room to make throws, he's gonna make them." 2. Jonathan Taylor was effective, as expected. He ran 11 times for 114 yards and a TD in the first half, including a 51-yard TD run in the first quarter. The junior probably played his last game ever in Camp Randall Stadium, as he figures to turn pro. He finished with 28 carries for 222 yards and a TD. In three games vs. Purdue, Taylor ran for 762 yards and five TDs. "It was tough," said George Karlaftis. "That guys is one of the best if not the best running backs in the country. They are known for having good o-linemen. So, it was a challenge. ... we need to be more physical and play better. Was that the best line Karlaftis had seen in 2019? "One of them, for sure," said Karlaftis. Purdue’s defense had no answer for Wisconsin all day. The Badgers notched 331 yards in the first half (143 pass, 188 rush). The Badgers finished with 403 yards rushing and 606 yards of offense and still rolled despite having four turnovers. "They put up way too many yards that we should allow, but you got to give Wisconsin credit for the job they did," said Jeff Brohm. "It wasn't a good day for our defense ... Wisconsin is a very solid football team all around, you've got to create some stops and you got to get off the field and it was not a good day for us."

3. It was fun to see a few trick plays. In the first half, Purdue ran a flea-flicker with King Doerue taking a hand off and pitching back to Aidan O’Connell, who hit Milton Wright for a 38-yard gain. Later in the half, Milton Wright caught a backward pass and threw to an open Brycen Hopkins, who rumbled to pay dirt for a 37-yard TD. 4. It was good to see Purdue tally some turnovers. The Boilermakers notched four takeaways with three fumble recoveries. Purdue entered the game with three fumble recoveries on the season. Alas, the Boilers only convertered those turnovers into seven points. They entered the game last in the Big Ten in fumble recoveries with three. Overall, Purdue was 12th in the Big Ten turnover margin (-9) when the day began, so this was a positive development. "They're better football team and we are getting those four turnovers and not being able to create a closer game," said Brohm. "You know, something that you would like to happen you like to be closer and I think we were close to time and they were close." 5. David Bell continues to shine. The true freshman came in as one of the hottest wideouts in the Big Ten. And he continued. He made a nice leaping catch to set up his 8-yard TD reception late in the third quarter. The true freshman finished the day with 12 catches for 108 yards and score. "Well, David and Bryce I think had a solid game even though I think they may have dropped or two," said Jeff Brohm. "But they give great effort. They're big part of our offense. They play hard, they work hard, and we've got to improve around certain guys. And I think for us, it's a matter of getting more guys to play to that level. And we have a ways to go."

6. The loss means Purdue’s bowl hopes are finished. The 4-7 Boilermakers had gone to bowls in each of Jeff Brohm’s two seasons. But a rash of injuries has proven to be too much to overcome. Purdue can still finish the season on an up note with a victory vs. visiting Indiana next week. The Boilermakers have won the last two Old Oaken Bucket battles. Will playing for the Bucket be enough to keep the team going next week? "I think so," said Jeff Brohm. "I think our team practicees hard. I think that, you know, we have a lot of guys that are committed to try and find ways to improve. But you know, we need to get better. And that means a lot of ways, and I think we just have to work through it. We have to figure out things. I think we have to coach better. And I think that, you know, coming back home with our seniors and to play in front of our home crowd is incentive enough. And I hope that we have a lot of fight this week and try to come out next Saturday, compete and figure out a way to win."