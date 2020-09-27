Texas and Texas Tech played the wildest game of Week Four. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 OT Never play this again: UCF 51, East Carolina 28

What? Miami 52, Florida State 10 Huh? Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20 Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 44, LSU 34 Oh. My. God: Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35 Told you so: Alabama 38, Missouri 19

COACHES

Wish I were him: Dan Mullen, Florida

Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Lucky guy: Tom Herman, Texas

Poor guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Desperately seeking … anything: Les Miles, Kansas



TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Alabama Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oklahoma Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Arkansas Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Mississippi State Dang, they're good: Miami (Fla.)

Dang, they're bad: Duke

Did the season start? TCU

Can the season end? Florida State

Can the season never end? Louisiana



