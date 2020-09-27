 The envelope, please | weekly awards
The envelope, please: Week 4 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
Texas and Texas Tech played the wildest game of Week Four.
Texas and Texas Tech played the wildest game of Week Four. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 OT

Never play this again: UCF 51, East Carolina 28

What? Miami 52, Florida State 10

Huh? Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20

Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 44, LSU 34

Oh. My. God: Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35

Told you so: Alabama 38, Missouri 19

COACHES

Wish I were him: Dan Mullen, Florida

Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU

Lucky guy: Tom Herman, Texas

Poor guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Desperately seeking … anything: Les Miles, Kansas

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Alabama

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oklahoma

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Arkansas

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Mississippi State

Dang, they're good: Miami (Fla.)

Dang, they're bad: Duke

Did the season start? TCU

Can the season end? Florida State

Can the season never end? Louisiana

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: Texas A&M at Alabama

Upset alert: Boston College over North Carolina in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Must win: Florida over South Carolina in Gainesville

Great game no one is talking about: Memphis at SMU

Intriguing coaching matchup: Auburn's Gus Malzahn vs. Georgia's Kirby Smart

Go apple picking instead: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

Who's bringing the body bags? Oklahoma State at Kansas

{{ article.author_name }}