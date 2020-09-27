The envelope, please: Week 4 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 OT
Never play this again: UCF 51, East Carolina 28
What? Miami 52, Florida State 10
Huh? Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20
Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 44, LSU 34
Oh. My. God: Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35
Told you so: Alabama 38, Missouri 19
COACHES
Wish I were him: Dan Mullen, Florida
Glad I'm not him: Ed Orgeron, LSU
Lucky guy: Tom Herman, Texas
Poor guy: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Desperately seeking … anything: Les Miles, Kansas
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Alabama
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oklahoma
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Arkansas
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Mississippi State
Dang, they're good: Miami (Fla.)
Dang, they're bad: Duke
Did the season start? TCU
Can the season end? Florida State
Can the season never end? Louisiana
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Texas A&M at Alabama
Upset alert: Boston College over North Carolina in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Must win: Florida over South Carolina in Gainesville
Great game no one is talking about: Memphis at SMU
Intriguing coaching matchup: Auburn's Gus Malzahn vs. Georgia's Kirby Smart
Go apple picking instead: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
Who's bringing the body bags? Oklahoma State at Kansas
