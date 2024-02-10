I know, I know, that's a bit of an incendiary click-baity title, but can ya blame a guy?



This Purdue team went and beat this IU team by 21 points at their place and it feels like the outcome is inevitable in the rematch at Mackey Arena. Or is it?



See, that feels just as fake. While Ledman is fueled by the vitriol of having to be around IU fans in his childhood and growing up in Indiana, I'm struggling with the torpor of a once great rivalry falling to this. IU didn't have much of a chance in the first match up at home and that was with Xavier Johnson and a full strength Ke'lel Ware. With Johnson out and Ware hobbled, is the Anthony Leal star burst enough to keep IU as threats going into enemy waters?



The line is somewhere around 19 points right now, but anything can happen in these rivalry games. It's obviously desperation time for an Indiana team that's not even close to the NCAA Tournament right now. Will it make one final push against Purdue?



Find out what all we have to say about the game, the Big Ten conference race