Three and Out: Purdue's win at Nebraska
Today, Purdue's 28-23 win at Nebraska.
Purdue took a 21-17 lead on Milton Wright's three-yard TD catch from Aidan O'Connell with 2:47 left in the third and went up 11 early In the fourth on O'Connell's nine-yard third-down scoring strike to Jackson Anthrop.
Purdue picked off Husker QB Adrian Martinez four times, including a 45-yard touchdown return In the first half by Jalen Graham.
Nebraska didn't score in the second half until 1:44 remained.
PURDUE'S OFFENSE GOT IT DONE
During a season in which offensive rhythm has been so hard to come by, Purdue figured it out at Nebraska, especially after halftime. Purdue moved the ball the whole game — the start of the third quarter being the exception — but started scoring in the second half.
The passing game and running game coexisted well, the red-zone offense was excellent, David Bell went off again, and the Boilermakers took care of the football.
This was Purdue's best offensive game of the season against a team that isn't Connecticut.
SO DID THE DEFENSE
The first half was a mixed bag for Purdue's defense. It scored on Jalen Graham's pick-six, but also gave up quick scores after Boilermaker scores.
But the second half was a different story, as the Boilermakers stymied Nebraska and gave the offense the help it needed.
This was Purdue's most complete game of the season against a team that's not Connecticut, and the game didn't start that way.
Outstanding response after halftime by Purdue, which should have trailed 24-14 at the break, but Nebraska blew a big-play touchdown in the final seconds after a maddening fourth-down failure by the visitors. Typical Modern Nebraska.
The defense delivered killshots with a pair of fourth-quarter takeaways.
NO QUARTERBACK DRAMA THIS WEEK
Aidan O'Connell was outstanding, providing Purdue the sort of reliable and consistent presence at quarterback that it's been so often left searching for.
He was 34-of-45 for 233 yards and two clutch second-half touchdowns, with no turnovers.
Having a running game surely helped.
Purdue broke out at Nebraska, running for 120 yards.
