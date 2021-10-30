Three and Out: Purdue's win at Nebraska

PDF: Purdue-Nebraska stats (to come) We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 28-23 win at Nebraska. Purdue took a 21-17 lead on Milton Wright's three-yard TD catch from Aidan O'Connell with 2:47 left in the third and went up 11 early In the fourth on O'Connell's nine-yard third-down scoring strike to Jackson Anthrop. Purdue picked off Husker QB Adrian Martinez four times, including a 45-yard touchdown return In the first half by Jalen Graham. Nebraska didn't score in the second half until 1:44 remained.

PURDUE'S OFFENSE GOT IT DONE

During a season in which offensive rhythm has been so hard to come by, Purdue figured it out at Nebraska, especially after halftime. Purdue moved the ball the whole game — the start of the third quarter being the exception — but started scoring in the second half. The passing game and running game coexisted well, the red-zone offense was excellent, David Bell went off again, and the Boilermakers took care of the football. This was Purdue's best offensive game of the season against a team that isn't Connecticut.

SO DID THE DEFENSE

The first half was a mixed bag for Purdue's defense. It scored on Jalen Graham's pick-six, but also gave up quick scores after Boilermaker scores. But the second half was a different story, as the Boilermakers stymied Nebraska and gave the offense the help it needed. This was Purdue's most complete game of the season against a team that's not Connecticut, and the game didn't start that way. Outstanding response after halftime by Purdue, which should have trailed 24-14 at the break, but Nebraska blew a big-play touchdown in the final seconds after a maddening fourth-down failure by the visitors. Typical Modern Nebraska. The defense delivered killshots with a pair of fourth-quarter takeaways.

NO QUARTERBACK DRAMA THIS WEEK