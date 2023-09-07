Brick Haley and Preston Gordon's defensive line picked up a future member on Monday, as three-star defensive tackle Demeco Kennedy announced his commitment to Purdue via Instagram.

Speaking to Rivals national recruiting analyst Sean Williams, Kennedy opened up about his commitment to the Boilermakers.

"The reason I picked Purdue was because I felt that I can have the best career there. Also the defense and depth chart was in my favor and I loved the staff," Kennedy said.

Kennedy announced his decision following a trio of official visits to Purdue, West Virginia and Illinois this month. It was fight between Big Ten West schools, with the Boilermakers outlasting the Illini in another recruiting battle. The 2024 recruit also had offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Ole Miss and others. He is currently rated as the 7th-best prospect out of Kentucky in the class of 2024.