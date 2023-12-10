The Coffeyville C.C. product is the 36th ranked JUCO prospect in the class of 2024 and holds a 5.5 Rivals Rating. Green chose the Boilermakers over offers from Arizona State , Virginia Tech , Houston , San Diego State , UNLV and UTSA , among others.

Ryan Walters and Purdue picked up even more good news on the recruiting trail Sunday as three-star 2024 JUCO offensive lineman Rod Green committed to the Boilermakers a few weeks after his official visit to West Lafayette for the Indiana game.

Green, initially a class of 2021 prospect, committed to Grambling State out of high school before transferring to Tennessee Tech a year later. The 6'5", 310-pound then opted for the JUCO route during the 2023 campaign where he attended Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

Green's fourth stop will now be West Lafayette where he will look to carve out a role on Marcus Johnson's offensive line next season.

The JUCO product joins fellow 2024 offensive line commits Jordan King, Jaden Ball, Max Parrott and John Randle Jr. in the class. Purdue also has starters Gus Hartwig, Marcus Mbow, Mahamane Moussa and Jalen Grant expected to return in 2024. Green played primarily left tackle at Coffeyville C.C., having the size and length to be able to stay on the outside when he gets to West Lafayette at 6'5", 310 pounds.

Ryan Walters has openly discussed the desire for the Boilermakers to bring more offensive linemen in this off-season, whether that be a JUCO product like Green or via the transfer portal. Green is yet another domino to fall on that front for Purdue in has been a busy portal period over the last 24 hours.