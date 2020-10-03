Today—October 3—Purdue would have been off during an off week. Let’s look back on the Boilermakers’ biggest win ever on October 3.

The set up: The Jack Mollenkopf era was over, a halcyon period that saw the Boilermakers go 84-39-9 with a Rose Bowl trip in the 1966 season. "Jack the Ripper" also led Purdue to a Big Ten title in 1967 in the most successful coaching run in school history. But Mollenkopf had to step down after the 1969 season due to cancer.

Long-time assistant Bob DeMoss was the new man in command as a new decade dawned. Could the coach who groomed quarterbacks like Bob Griese and Mike Phipps keep the Boilermakers rolling after the highly successful 14-year Mollenkopf era?

Purdue opened the season with a 15-0 win at home vs. TCU. But that was followed by a 48-0 evisceration at No. 6 Notre Dame. Next up was another daunting game: at No. 3 Stanford, which was quarterbacked by Jim Plunkett. How would Purdue perform coming off the humiliation in South Bend, Ind.?

What happened: Purdue had established a reputation as a “giant killer.” And this win at highly-ranked Stanford further cemented that label.

“My staff and the kids — they did it all,” said DeMoss after he was told he had been named UPI Coach of the Week following the upset.

DeMoss took a banged-up team to Stanford to play vs. Plunkett, a senior who the year before had tossed four TD passes in an epic dual vs. Phipps in Ross-Ade Stadium won 36-35 by Purdue.

The Boilermakers had Plunkett’s number again, intercepting the eventual 1970 Heisman winner five times and recovering two Stanford fumbles. Purdue safety Randy Cooper picked off three passes and recovered a fumble for the Boilermakers, who were 19-point underdogs. Plunkett--the No. 1 overall pick in the 1971 NFL draft--completed 15-of-36 passes for 200 yards with a TD pass and rushing score.

And the Boiler offense did its part, too, showing life behind sophomore walk-on quarterback Chuck Piebes, who connected on 15-of-20 passes for 120 yards for a Purdue squad captained by Donnie Green and Veno Paraskevas. Purdue built a 16-0 halftime edge and never looked back on this day in Palo Alto, Calif.

