Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm on injuries, bye week Gophers, more
Coming off a bye week and heading into his team's Big Ten opener vs. Minnesota, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday morning to discuss the Gophers, injuries, the week away and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
