Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm on Purdue's loss to Illinois
Following his team's 24-6 loss to Illinois In Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the loss, the weather, his quarterback situation and more.
See what he had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
