PDF: Purdue-Illinois statistics

In difficult weather, Purdue struggled badly Saturday afternoon, a step backward, losing 24-6 to Illinois.

Instant analysis from the game ...

• Obviously, this result may not have been driven entirely by the conditions, but they certainly loomed large, as a Purdue team built to throw the ball up the field, and this season possessing one of the least effective running games in college football, was severely limited offensively by the rainy conditions' impact on its passing game.

Purdue was an absolute shell of itself offensively against the Illini, and it's not like it's been terribly consistent or balanced to begin with this season.

It's not the first time under Jeff Brohm adverse weather has really affected the Boilermakers offensively, dating back to the rain against Eastern Michigan last season and maybe the cold at Minnesota, as well.

Anyway, the conditions made for a real advantage for Illinois, a team better suited to run and run only, and with that said, aside from a couple chunk plays, Purdue's defense generally did an acceptable job against said run, and Illinois won despite its quarterback, Brandon Peters, throwing just six passes and completing three.

Purdue's defense just got no help from the offense.

• Purdue did have Its chances offensively at times, but dropped passes were beyond costly, Including a drop by Jackson Anthrop on the first series when Purdue had some positive things going, and two by Milton Wright that essentially stalled drives.

Maybe the wet ball, maybe concentration, either way, that really hurt.

• Jack Plummer's pick-six was the biggest play of the game, easy points for Illinois when its offense wasn't scoring either, and Purdue's worst fears in the weather realized. That said, that wasn't weather. That was a mistake by a young QB at a bad time.

Jeff Brohm's response was to pull Plummer for two series, but that put Aidan O'Connell in a tough spot.

Does Purdue now have a legitimate quarterback question on its hands now?

Plummer's turnovers would have been the difference in this game — it was a 14-0 differential — had the offense been able to score.