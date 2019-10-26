2. Back to the quarterback … Aidan O’Connell was put in a tough situation when he was inserted into the game at the 9:58 mark of the second quarter following Jack Plummer’s pick-six that gave Illinois a 10-0 lead. O’Connell ran six plays in two series and the offense gained one yard before Plummer was put back in the game. O'Connell finished 7-of-13 passing for 65 yards with a touchdown.

“I thought Aidan did some decent things,” said Brohm. “His decision-making early on was suspect as well. But he can throw the football. He works hard. We’ll open up the competition and see who wins it by the end of the week.” 3. Look, Purdue’s offense isn’t built to operate in the monsoon conditions that engulfed Ross-Ade Stadium today. And it showed. The rain impacted Purdue big-time, and not Illinois—which is built to run the ball. The Boilermaker rush game never got traction with 135 yards rushing on 44 totes (3.1 ypc). Meanwhile, Illinois had little trouble finding its footing, time and again ripping through the Boilermaker defense for big gainers en route to rushing for 242 yards on 53 carries (4.6 ypc).

“I think both teams wanted to run the ball,” said Brohm. “It’s hard to pass the ball in those elements. If you can’t run the ball, you probably aren’t gonna win the game. And we weren’t effective running the ball.”

4. As mentioned, the rain impacted Purdue’s passing game. The aerial attack struggled to get going in the water-logged conditions. There were four dropped passes that only exasperated the situation. Can’t recall Brohm’s offense looking so pedestrian since he got the job in 2017. Boilermaker quarterbacks hit 15-of-33 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown and pick.

5. Lost amid this quagmire is this fact: Purdue’s bowl hopes are on life support. They were faint when the day began, as Purdue (2-6 overall) needed to go 4-1 down the stretch to reach six triumphs. Today’s loss really complicates the Boilermakers’ postseason hopes. Purdue must win-out (Nebraska, at Northwestern, at Wisconsin, Indiana) to reach six wins. Gonna be tough to do. 6. Is this the nadir under Jeff Brohm? Perhaps. But the horrendous weather conditions must be considered. Brohm has suffered some dubious defeats while in West Lafayette (at Rutgers, Eastern Michigan, Nebraska, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, Auburn). But this loss stings. This was a game Purdue had to win. And, not only didn’t that happen, but the Boilermakers failed miserably. “It’s very disappointing,” said Brohm. “I thought we’d come ready to play. I’ll take the blame. But it was a bad performance and it’s something we have to do a lot of soul-searching and figure out how we wanna fix it. We got exposed in many areas. A bad day.”