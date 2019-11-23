Twin City Superstore Videos: O'Connell, Bell, Hopkins, Karlaftis
MORE: The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss at Wisconsin | Could O'Connell be Purdue's QB in 2020? | Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm after Wisconsin loss
PDF: Purdue-Wisconsin statistics
David Bell, Aidan O'Connell, Brycen Hopkins and George Karlaftis talk after the Wisconsin loss.
