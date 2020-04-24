Not all of the best Purdue players matriculated to the NFL via the draft. Some former Boilermakers carved out nice runs in the NFL after going undrafted. Here’s a ranking of the top 10 undrafted Purdue players who entered the NFL as free-agents and excelled in the last 40 years.

1. LB Jim Schwantz. After going undrafted in 1992, the current mayor of Palatine, Ill., signed with his hometown Bears. His career took off when he was traded in 1994 to the Cowboys, where he became a special teams demon. In fact, Schwantz was named to the Pro Bowl in 1996 as a special teamer. He also helped Dallas win Super Bowl XXX. Schwantz signed as a free agent with the 49ers, where he continued to excel. He played in 72 career games.

2. RB Raheem Mostert. He arrived at Purdue as a receiver before moving to running back as a senior. He had an undistinguished career in West Lafayette before bouncing around seven teams in the NFL as a free agent after being undrafted in 2015. Mostert enjoyed a break out in 2019, running for 220 yards and four TDs in the NFC title game. He had 772 yards rushing last year.

3. LB David Frye. He was underrated at Purdue, playing with fellow linebackers Mark Brown and Roosevelt Barnes—who both were drafted. But Frye went unpicked in 1983. He went on to play seven seasons with the Dolphins and Falcons, making nine sacks in 86 games.

4. OL Gene Mruczkowski. He was part of some of the best offensive lines Purdue has had in the last 50 years, playing with Matt Light, Brandon Gorin and Chukky Okobi in the late-1990s/early-2000s. Mruczkowski was unpicked in 2003 but ended up playing in 33 games over five years—four with the Patriots, one with the Dolphins. He won two Super Bowls in New England.

Story continues below photo

