{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 23:30:53 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headline: 3.18.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brees, Saints agree to $50-million deal — NOLA.com

As NFL played musical chairs at QB, Brees stayed put — NOLA.com

What a 64-team college football bracket would look like — ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Definitive Season In Review: Purdue's best of 2019-2020 — GoldandBlack.com

Looking Ahead: Five topics to ponder In advance of next season — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What we'll never know about our sports world — Journal and Courier ($)

Big Ten: Indiana promotes from within to conclude A.D. search — Indianapolis Star

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chance to walk on at Purdue a 'dream' for record-setting kicker — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ken Watkins (1950) Offensive Guard, Football

Jared Armstrong (1985) Punter, Football

Joe Gilliam (dec 2018) (1992) Linebacker, Football

