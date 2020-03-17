MORE 2020 WALK-ONS: QB Jack Albers | LB Hayden Ellinger | LB Zac Tuinei | OL Gus German | QB Andrew Hobson | K Edward Dellinger | RB Caleb Lahey | RB Marquis Munoz

When it comes to scoring in high school football in Indiana, Caleb Krockover is the king.

The recent Purdue walk-on commit finished his career at nearby West Lafayette High School with 341 points—the most ever for a kicker in IHSAA annals.

"The team we had, and me being able to get on the field that much with all the high-powered offenses ... ," said Krockover. "I was there for Mikey Kidwell, Luke Touloukian, Kyle Adams, all these great quarterbacks and offenses. George (Karlaftis) on defense, who could get the ball back for us. It was a really good team."

The 5-7, 175-pound Krockover made the most of his opportunities. He hit 19-of-21 career field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards, which came in 2019. He also connected on 284-of-303 career extra points for a Class 3A Red Devil program that is among the best in the state. Krockover helped West Lafayette win the 2018 Class 3A state championship along with sectional titles in 2016 and 2017, as the Red Devils compiled a 45-8 mark in Krockover’s four varsity seasons.

Last year, Krockover nailed 9-of-10 field-goal tries while connecting on 68-of-72 extra points to finish with 95 points en route to earning honorable mention Class 3A all-state honors. Krockover had a career-high 101 points in 2018 and hit 4-of-4 field-goal attempts with a long of 39 yards during West Lafayette’s title run when current Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was a star for the Red Devils along with current Boilermaker recruiting target Yanni Karlaftis. Now, Krockover will be a teammate of George Karlaftis once again.

"I started to get more recruited and more messages my junior year," said Krockover. "My senior year is when it really started to pick up and I started to get contact with coaches, like Washington State. I had a good visit there. Besides that, I went on visits to the University of Indianapolis and Wabash, many different places I may have been able to go onto scholarship on the lower level.

"But my true dream was to play football at Purdue no matter what, whether is was as a walk-on or being on scholarship. I always have loved being here and going to games. The environment here is just so different from other places. I feel at home. And I like the feeling of my family being able to come to my games. That’s why I ended up choosing Purdue. I had a great conversation with the special teams coach (Marty Biagi). We really connected and I love the way he is building the program."

Story continues below Tweet

