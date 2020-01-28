News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 01.28.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue at No. 25 Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Preview: Purdue at No. 25 Rutgers - JCOnline.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Painter on Rutgers and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue men's basketball remembers Kobe Bryant - WLFI.com

Purdue travels to No. 25 Rutgers for Tuesday showdown - PurdueSports.com

Isaiah Thompson brings no-fear attitude - JCOnline.com

College basketball power rankings: How the Big Ten could make March difficult - ESPN.com

Michigan suspends PG Zavier Simpson for undisclosed violation - ESPN.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Surprised by Mostert? Those who coached, played at Purdue with him aren't - GoldandBlack.com

IU QB Peyton Ramsey enters transfer portal - NBCSports.com

Monday After: Alliance’s Len Dawson star of Super Bowl IV - CantonRep.com

Bo Pelini returning to LSU as DC - ESPN.com

Super Bowl 2020 rosters by college teams, conferences: LSU, Penn State lead the way - CBSSports.com

Teams that can make noise in 2020 - CBSSports.com

Top 20 players who spurned the NFL to return in 2020 - CBSSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

New development planned for former Great Lakes Chemical site - WLFI.com

Women's basketball: Harris tabbed B1G Player of the Week - PurdueSports.com

Baseball: First Pitch dinner - PurdueSports.com

Track & Field: Eleven in USTFCCCA’s Week One national rankings - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football

Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football

Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball

Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

