"He inspired so many people,"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020
Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue at No. 25 Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Preview: Purdue at No. 25 Rutgers - JCOnline.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Painter on Rutgers and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue men's basketball remembers Kobe Bryant - WLFI.com
Purdue travels to No. 25 Rutgers for Tuesday showdown - PurdueSports.com
Isaiah Thompson brings no-fear attitude - JCOnline.com
College basketball power rankings: How the Big Ten could make March difficult - ESPN.com
Michigan suspends PG Zavier Simpson for undisclosed violation - ESPN.com
Bracketology - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Surprised by Mostert? Those who coached, played at Purdue with him aren't - GoldandBlack.com
IU QB Peyton Ramsey enters transfer portal - NBCSports.com
Monday After: Alliance’s Len Dawson star of Super Bowl IV - CantonRep.com
Bo Pelini returning to LSU as DC - ESPN.com
Super Bowl 2020 rosters by college teams, conferences: LSU, Penn State lead the way - CBSSports.com
Teams that can make noise in 2020 - CBSSports.com
Top 20 players who spurned the NFL to return in 2020 - CBSSports.com
Congrats to @EthanMorton_24 on scoring his 2,000th career point on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/GqhbYw5tCI— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 27, 2020
Biggie has found a home again in Portland.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 27, 2020
✔️: In two games since his return, Swanigan has 6 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists in 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/keQgGjLBji
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
New development planned for former Great Lakes Chemical site - WLFI.com
Women's basketball: Harris tabbed B1G Player of the Week - PurdueSports.com
Baseball: First Pitch dinner - PurdueSports.com
Track & Field: Eleven in USTFCCCA’s Week One national rankings - PurdueSports.com
Defense leads to offense. 🔥 #SlowMoMonday @BoilerBall x @PurdueWBB pic.twitter.com/JwC89KHgNh— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 27, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football
Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football
Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
Today we remember @PurdueAlumni astronauts Gus Grissom (BSME '50) and Roger Chaffee (BSAAE '57), along with fellow @NASA crew member Ed White, who perished Jan. 27, 1967 during an Apollo 1 launch test.— Purdue Engineering (@PurdueEngineers) January 27, 2020
🔗Apollo 1 details: https://t.co/VSi4uhItRN pic.twitter.com/L6rhq3lSAT
