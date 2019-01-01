Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 1.1.2019

AP

FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue football's immediate future — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Looking Ahead: Purdue's defense in 2019 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The people and trends that will shape college football in 2019 — SI.com

BASKETBALL

Big Ten mid-term report — CBS Sports

Looking back at 2018 — CBS Sports

Bracketology: Purdue a 9 seed — ESPN.com

Big Ten Power Rankings — BTN.com

Women: Purdue falls at Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com

RECRUITING

Weekly Word: Purdue's seat at big-boy table — GoldandBlack.com ($)


MISC.

Weekly Word: The stories of the year — GoldandBlack.com ($)


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ray Smith (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Henry Jontony (1958) Defensive End, Football

Kirk Olivadotti (1974) Wide Receiver, Football

Gabe Cox (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Holle (1981) Offensive Guard, Football

Ray Edwards (1985) Defensive End, Football

