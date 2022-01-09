 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 1.10.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's Tuesday game at Michigan postponed — GoldandBlack.com | MLive.com

GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Penn State coverage: Breakdown | Stat Blast | Analysis | Wrap Video | Final Thoughts | Podcast

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win at Penn State — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Michigan postponement, defensive improvement and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracketology — ESPN.com | CBS Sports

Top 25 + 1: Purdue ninth – CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ranking the Bowl Games: Purdue-Tennessee No. 2 — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Braden Smith shakes off sore back to lead Westfield past Carmel — Indianapolis Star ($)

James Madison QB and West Lafayette grad transferring to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Purdue lands big road win at Michigan State — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Purdue falls at No. 1 Iowa — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Corby (1946) Halfback, Football

Willie Nelson (deceased) (1947) Defensive End, Football

Mike Barr (1951) Defensive End, Football

Bill Kay (1960) Cornerback, Football

Nick Jones (1960) Defensive Back, Football

Glenn Robinson (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball

Marcus Freeman (1986) Assistant coach, Football

Boilermakers Born Jan. 8

John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football

Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football

Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football

Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football

Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football

Boilermakers Born Jan. 9

Tom Holden (1949) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Rogers (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball

Corey Chapman (1988) Defensive End, Football

Jackson Anthrop (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

