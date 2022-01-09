University Book Store Headlines: 1.10.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's Tuesday game at Michigan postponed — GoldandBlack.com | MLive.com
GoldandBlack.com Purdue-Penn State coverage: Breakdown | Stat Blast | Analysis | Wrap Video | Final Thoughts | Podcast
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win at Penn State — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Michigan postponement, defensive improvement and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bracketology — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
Top 25 + 1: Purdue ninth – CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ranking the Bowl Games: Purdue-Tennessee No. 2 — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Braden Smith shakes off sore back to lead Westfield past Carmel — Indianapolis Star ($)
James Madison QB and West Lafayette grad transferring to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's Basketball: Purdue lands big road win at Michigan State — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Purdue falls at No. 1 Iowa — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Corby (1946) Halfback, Football
Willie Nelson (deceased) (1947) Defensive End, Football
Mike Barr (1951) Defensive End, Football
Bill Kay (1960) Cornerback, Football
Nick Jones (1960) Defensive Back, Football
Glenn Robinson (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball
Marcus Freeman (1986) Assistant coach, Football
Boilermakers Born Jan. 8
John O'Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football
Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football
Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football
Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football
Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football
Boilermakers Born Jan. 9
Tom Holden (1949) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Rogers (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball
Corey Chapman (1988) Defensive End, Football
Jackson Anthrop (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
