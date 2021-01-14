University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
PURDUE FOOTBALL
PURDUE RECRUITING
OTHER
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Grote (1963) Offensive Tackle, Football
Melina Griffin (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball
Anthony Chambers (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
🚨🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨🚨— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 13, 2021
Lot of moving parts here, so bear with us. Our next four games.
Jan. 14 -- at Indiana (7 pm)
Jan. 17 -- Penn State (1 pm)
Jan. 19 -- at Ohio State (6:30 pm)
Jan. 22 -- Michigan (7 pm)
Moved OSU from Jan. 27 to Jan. 19.
