University Book Store Headlines: 1.15.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Indiana analysis/wrap video - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue @ Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
What we learned, what to watch for after Purdue's eighth-straight win over Indiana - JCOnline.com
Four years into Archie's tenure, and it's not working - IndyStar.com
Doyel: A turning point for Purdue, and a breaking point for IU - IndyStar.com
Same old result: IU loses to Purdue - IndyStar.com
Purdue wins eighth straight vs. Indiana - PurdueSports.com
Ending four straight road games with back-to-back wins sets up Purdue for strong finish - JCOnline.com
New surroundings push Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer's game to next level - JCOnline.com
Ranking the Big Ten's post players - CBSSports.com
2021 NBA Draft Big Board - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue K J.D. Dellinger won't return in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com
Position review: Quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com
Deion Sanders calls out inequities at HBCU Jackson State: 'It causes a kid not to dream' - Yahoo.com
Can Urban Meyer succeed in the NFL? - Yahoo.com
Way too early Top 25 - SI.com
OTHER
Purdue coaches prepare for unique schedules due to pandemic - JCOnline.com
Big spurt carries No. 18 Indiana past Purdue women's basketball 66-45 - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
JANUARY 15
Ed Gunkel (1945) Fullback, Football
Jim Beirne (1946) Offensive End, Football
Steve Longfellow (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball
Scott Sovereen (1957) Kicker, Football
Scott Dobbins (1975) Tight End, Football
Drew Brees (1979) Quarterback, Football
Evan Pulliam (1993) Linebacker , Football
Robert McWilliams (1999) Defensive End, Football
Brandon Newman (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball
JANUARY 16
Ashley Bell (1949) Wide Receiver, Football
Randy Thompson (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball
Doug Sibery (1957) Linebacker, Football
Jay Allison (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Derrick Jackson (1970) Assistant Coach, Football
Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dennis Kelly (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ryan Flaherty (1998) Offensive Line, Football
JANUARY 17
Jon Reynolds (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Defensive End, Football
Dave Shondell (1958) Coach, Volleyball
Jared Crank (1989) Fullback, Football
Ryan Russell (1992) Defensive End, Football
Wyatt Cook (1997) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.