 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-15 05:51:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.15.2021

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Indiana analysis/wrap video - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue @ Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

What we learned, what to watch for after Purdue's eighth-straight win over Indiana - JCOnline.com

Four years into Archie's tenure, and it's not working - IndyStar.com

Doyel: A turning point for Purdue, and a breaking point for IU - IndyStar.com

Same old result: IU loses to Purdue - IndyStar.com

Purdue wins eighth straight vs. Indiana - PurdueSports.com

Ending four straight road games with back-to-back wins sets up Purdue for strong finish - JCOnline.com

New surroundings push Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer's game to next level - JCOnline.com

Ranking the Big Ten's post players - CBSSports.com

2021 NBA Draft Big Board - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue K J.D. Dellinger won't return in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com

Position review: Quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com

Deion Sanders calls out inequities at HBCU Jackson State: 'It causes a kid not to dream' - Yahoo.com

Can Urban Meyer succeed in the NFL? - Yahoo.com

Way too early Top 25 - SI.com

OTHER

Purdue coaches prepare for unique schedules due to pandemic - JCOnline.com

Big spurt carries No. 18 Indiana past Purdue women's basketball 66-45 - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JANUARY 15

Ed Gunkel (1945) Fullback, Football

Jim Beirne (1946) Offensive End, Football

Steve Longfellow (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball

Scott Sovereen (1957) Kicker, Football

Scott Dobbins (1975) Tight End, Football

Drew Brees (1979) Quarterback, Football

Evan Pulliam (1993) Linebacker , Football

Robert McWilliams (1999) Defensive End, Football

Brandon Newman (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball

JANUARY 16

Ashley Bell (1949) Wide Receiver, Football

Randy Thompson (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball

Doug Sibery (1957) Linebacker, Football

Jay Allison (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football

Derrick Jackson (1970) Assistant Coach, Football

Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dennis Kelly (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ryan Flaherty (1998) Offensive Line, Football

JANUARY 17

Jon Reynolds (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Defensive End, Football

Dave Shondell (1958) Coach, Volleyball

Jared Crank (1989) Fullback, Football

Ryan Russell (1992) Defensive End, Football

Wyatt Cook (1997) Linebacker, Football

