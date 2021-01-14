This continues to be a solid area, a position that will always be the alpha and the omega of the Purdue offense under Jeff Brohm, a card-carrying member of the quarterback fraternity who holds his signal-callers to a high standard.

But, oddly, Brohm has yet to have a signal-caller start every game in a season. Because of injury, the Boilermakers have started at least two quarterbacks each of the last four seasons. The last time one quarterback started every game was 2016, when David Blough pulled it off under Darrell Hazell.

Purdue enters 2021 with four scholarship signal-callers: senior Aidan O’Connell, junior Jack Plummer, senior Austin Burton and redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo. Brohm would like more of a dual-threat signal-caller who can make things happen with his feet. But throwing ability always will be the most desired trait. Big plays are wanted.

Paul Piferi moved to tight end last season, and Brohm hasn’t added a quarterback so far in the Class of 2021. Chicago-area prep prospect Sam Jackson was committed but flipped to TCU.