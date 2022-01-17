University Book Store Headlines: 1.17.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: DL J.P. Deeter - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Staff movement and schedule tweaks - GoldandBlack.com
ACC commish: Conference is 'unanimous' in opposition to expanding College Football Playoff in near future - Yahoo.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The 411: #7 Purdue at #25 Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue-Illinois, the Big Ten season, more - GoldandBlack.com
No. 7 Purdue travels to No. 25 Illinois for Monday afternoon showdown - PurdueSports.com
Big challenge awaits Purdue basketball dealing with Illinois, Kofi Cockburn - JCOnline.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue 92, Nebraska 65 - GoldandBlack.com
When Jaden Ivey is motivated, good things happen for Purdue basketball - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Boilermakers fall in Barn Burner Trophy game - PurdueSports.com
Purdue wins three in Chicago - PurdueSports.com
Purdue sweeps doubleheader to start 2022 dual season - PurdueSports.com
Ballesteros wins South American Amateur open by four shots - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Track and Field: Boilers confident heading into first conference meet - Exponent.com
Overtime loss to Indiana shows Purdue women's basketball is moving forward fast - JCOnline.com
No. 12 wrestling edged by Michigan State - PurdueSports.com
Classes march on as COVID positivity remains high - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jon Reynolds (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Defensive End, Football
Dave Shondell (1958) Coach, Volleyball
Jared Crank (1989) Fullback, Football
Ryan Russell (1992) Defensive End, Football
Wyatt Cook (1997) Linebacker, Football
