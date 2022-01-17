 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 1.17.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: DL J.P. Deeter - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Staff movement and schedule tweaks - GoldandBlack.com

ACC commish: Conference is 'unanimous' in opposition to expanding College Football Playoff in near future - Yahoo.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The 411: #7 Purdue at #25 Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue-Illinois, the Big Ten season, more - GoldandBlack.com

No. 7 Purdue travels to No. 25 Illinois for Monday afternoon showdown - PurdueSports.com

Big challenge awaits Purdue basketball dealing with Illinois, Kofi Cockburn - JCOnline.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Purdue 92, Nebraska 65 - GoldandBlack.com

When Jaden Ivey is motivated, good things happen for Purdue basketball - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Boilermakers fall in Barn Burner Trophy game - PurdueSports.com

Purdue wins three in Chicago - PurdueSports.com

Purdue sweeps doubleheader to start 2022 dual season - PurdueSports.com

Ballesteros wins South American Amateur open by four shots - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Track and Field: Boilers confident heading into first conference meet - Exponent.com

Overtime loss to Indiana shows Purdue women's basketball is moving forward fast - JCOnline.com

No. 12 wrestling edged by Michigan State - PurdueSports.com

Classes march on as COVID positivity remains high - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jon Reynolds (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Defensive End, Football

Dave Shondell (1958) Coach, Volleyball

Jared Crank (1989) Fullback, Football

Ryan Russell (1992) Defensive End, Football

Wyatt Cook (1997) Linebacker, Football

