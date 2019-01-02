University Book Store Headlines: 1.2.19
"I promised I'd save you a chair. We did." – @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/DinJe5lkCm— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2019
#TylerStrong 🙌 🙏 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ayBcmX4OH1— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 2, 2019
Heaven has another great Boilermaker tonight. Thank you, Tyler, for all you taught us and the inspiration you left us.— Mitch Daniels (@purduemitch) January 2, 2019
Tyler Trent
Please never forget Tyler Trent - GoldandBlack.com
Tyler Trent on "Gold and Black LIVE' - Nov. 9, 2018 | Nov. 2, 2018 | Jan. 12, 2018 (seg. 2)
ESPN's Van Pelt honors Trent on show - ESPN | Indystar
Reflecting on the impact of Tyler Trent - ESPN
Twitter reaction - GoldandBlack.com
Trent passes away - GoldandBlack.com | Indystar | ESPN | Sporting News | CBS News | Yahoo Sports
Tyler Trent research endowment - Purdue Center for Cancer Research
Doyel: Tyler Trent made a difference - Indystar.com
We had a chance to talk to @David_Blough10 about his friend Tyler Trent. https://t.co/0o8rHeJa05— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) January 2, 2019
Football
Five key injuries heading into Purdue's spring practice sessions: GoldandBlack.com
84 Big Ten players involved in NFL Playoffs - BTN
Possible broken foot didn't slow PSU QB - ESPN
Iowa knocks off Mississippi State - BTN
Basketball
Wisconsin women knock off Purdue - Madison.com
Recruiting
Key moments in David Bell's recruiting - Rivals.com
All-American Bowl practice video of David Bell and Kyle Bilodeau - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 2
Steve Cunningham (1945) Men's Basketball, Forward/guard
Steve Moeckel (1948) Football, Offensive tackle
John Wulzyn (1950) Football, Offensive tackle
Brian Thurman (1972) Football, Defensive back
Alan Ganaway (1980) Football, Wide receiver
Taylor Richards (1993) Football, Defensive back
