 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 05:52:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.20.2021

Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue-Ohio State -- GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Purdue's win at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State lives and dies with 3 - BuckeyeGrove.com

Mackey to host First Four games - Journal & Courier

What we learned in Purdue's win at Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Toxic abuse alleged at Purdue-Fort Wayne basketball program - Indystar.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ex-Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe offers insight on Purdue co-DC Brad Lambert - GoldandBlack.com

Position review: Tight Ends - GoldandBlack.com


OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball team featured 10 times on BTN - Purduesports.com

List of scholar athletes in pool - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Roach (1944) Offensive End, Football

Pete Quinn (1958) Center, Football

Elwood Nolen (1959) Defensive Back, Football

Mack Gadis (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chad Kerkhof (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball

Gavin Roberts (1990) Safety, Football

Fatou Diagne (1996) Center, Women's Basketball

