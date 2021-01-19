 Tight end position review | Purdue Football | Payne Durham
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 11:18:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Position review: Tight ends

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Garrett Miller emerged as a playmaking option in 2020. He seemingly has a bright future.
Garrett Miller emerged as a playmaking option in 2020. He seemingly has a bright future. (Purdue Athletics)

MORE: Running backs | Receivers | Offensive line | Quarterbacks

There is a lot to like here. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a position that's in better shape than the tight end spot.

The talent parade begins with junior Payne Durham and continues with sophomores Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau. There's also former quarterback Paul Piferi and former linebacker Jack Cravaack. And the Boilermakers signed Drew Biber, an athletic tight end who figures to redshirt.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}