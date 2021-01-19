There is a lot to like here. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a position that's in better shape than the tight end spot.

The talent parade begins with junior Payne Durham and continues with sophomores Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau. There's also former quarterback Paul Piferi and former linebacker Jack Cravaack. And the Boilermakers signed Drew Biber, an athletic tight end who figures to redshirt.

