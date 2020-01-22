University Book Store Headlines: 1.23.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue hiring Air Force's Terrance Jamison as D-line coach — GoldandBlack.com
North Texas coach on Purdue's new special teams coach — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Football season tickets coming soon — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Purdue's loss to Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Is college basketball really crazier this year than usual? — SI.com
How NIL can be applied — CBS Sports
Women win at Nebraska — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Senior Season Report: Gus Hartwig — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jerome Belin (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Don Stockton (1961) Quarterback, Football
Scott Nelson (1966) Running Back, Football
Andy Gasbarro (1969) Linebacker, Football
Jim Schwantz (1970) Linebacker, Football
Joe Munoz (1971) Defensive Line, Football
Matt Pike (1973) Quarterback, Football
Doug Withers (1975) Linebacker, Football
Anthony Spencer (1984) Defensive End, Football
Evan Boudreaux (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
Eric Hunter Jr. (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
