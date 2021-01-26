 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 1.27.2021

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Ten Things From 10 Games — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The Tournament isn't expanding but what if it did? — ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: The offensive line and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Position Review: Safeties — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bobinski: Brohm '100 percent energized and committed' — Journal and Courier ($)

2020 All-Short Guys Team, includes Drew Brees — ESPN.com

Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to the Packers — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Fletcher Loyer's Homestead team moves up to No. 1 — Indianapolis Star

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Golf: Weiler records top-five finish — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob DeMoss (1927) Head Coach , Football

Alan Main (1951) Middle Guard, Football

Willie McCain (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball

Billy Gustin (1976) Free Safety, Football

Peters Drey (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football

