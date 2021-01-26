University Book Store Headlines: 1.27.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Ten Things From 10 Games — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The Tournament isn't expanding but what if it did? — ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: The offensive line and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Position Review: Safeties — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bobinski: Brohm '100 percent energized and committed' — Journal and Courier ($)
2020 All-Short Guys Team, includes Drew Brees — ESPN.com
Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to the Packers — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Fletcher Loyer's Homestead team moves up to No. 1 — Indianapolis Star
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Golf: Weiler records top-five finish — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob DeMoss (1927) Head Coach , Football
Alan Main (1951) Middle Guard, Football
Willie McCain (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball
Billy Gustin (1976) Free Safety, Football
Peters Drey (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football
