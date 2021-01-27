This unit has been a mixed back in recent seasons. And, it has a lot to prove.

The cornerback spot is on its third coach in five seasons under Jeff Brohm. Derrick Jackson left after the 2018 season to be defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois. Greg Brown coached the unit the last two seasons, but he parted ways with Purdue after the 2020 season. Now, Ron English is on board to lead the corners, arriving from Florida with a nice resume. Can he make this a position of strength? New co-DC/linebackers coach Brad Lambert has an extensive background as a secondary coach, so he should help this unit.

