Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 06:32:18 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.4.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Jan. 4

Basketball

Purdue handles Iowa: GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Doyel: Purdue picks best game of the season to honor Tyler Trent - Indystar ($)

Gold and Black Radio Express: Post-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 of Purdue's win over Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Final Thoughts: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Football

Rewind and refresh: Purdue running game - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

BO: The time has come for David Bell - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Video interview: George Karlaftis at Army-All-American game - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue reschedules vigil to avoid conflict with Tyler Trent funeral - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 4

Ronnie Hughes (1943) Men's Basketball, Guard

Ken Hayes (1947) Football, Defensive End

Brent Myers (1951) Football, Offensive Tackle

Dick Keys (1955) Football, Defensive back

Jerome King (1955) Football, Defensive back

Jim Rowinski (1961) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center

Vince Panfi (1963) Football, lOffensive guard

Derek Wimberly (1964) Football, Defensive tackle

Boilermakers born Jan. 5

Rick Mount (1947) Men's Basketball, Guard

Pat Stillwagon (1957) Football, Offensive tackle

Brock Spack (1962) Football, Linebacker

Caleb Terbush (1990) Football, Quarterback

Boilermakers born Jan. 6

Jim Morel (1943) Football, Halfback

Jim Valesano (1943) Football, Tackle

Tom Fugate (1943) Football, Halfback

Larry Kaminski (1945) Football, Center

Art DuBose (1965) Football, Linebacker

Curtis McManus (1967) Football, Wide Receiver

Tyler Moore (1982) Football, Offensive lineman

Byron Williams (1985) Football, Wide receiver

Frank Halliburton (1987) Football, Fullback

Fred Brown (1997) Football, Defensive tackle

Jordan Bonner (2000) Football, Wide receiver

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}