Gold and Black Report: Jan. 4
🎥 Highlights from tonight's 86-70 win over Iowa. #BoilerUp / #TylerStrong 🚂 pic.twitter.com/n7vZsj1USG— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 4, 2019
Basketball
Purdue handles Iowa: GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Doyel: Purdue picks best game of the season to honor Tyler Trent - Indystar ($)
Gold and Black Radio Express: Post-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 of Purdue's win over Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Final Thoughts: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Check out @brianneubert and his post-game Gold and Black Radio Express from last night's impressive win over Iowa. https://t.co/5ZhVUnh08Y— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 4, 2019
Nice tribute to Tyler Trent before before the Purdue-Iowa game. pic.twitter.com/cLAfI5ECv9— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) January 3, 2019
Football
Rewind and refresh: Purdue running game - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting
BO: The time has come for David Bell - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Video interview: George Karlaftis at Army-All-American game - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Purdue reschedules vigil to avoid conflict with Tyler Trent funeral - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 4
Ronnie Hughes (1943) Men's Basketball, Guard
Ken Hayes (1947) Football, Defensive End
Brent Myers (1951) Football, Offensive Tackle
Dick Keys (1955) Football, Defensive back
Jerome King (1955) Football, Defensive back
Jim Rowinski (1961) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center
Vince Panfi (1963) Football, lOffensive guard
Derek Wimberly (1964) Football, Defensive tackle
Boilermakers born Jan. 5
Rick Mount (1947) Men's Basketball, Guard
Pat Stillwagon (1957) Football, Offensive tackle
Brock Spack (1962) Football, Linebacker
Caleb Terbush (1990) Football, Quarterback
Boilermakers born Jan. 6
Jim Morel (1943) Football, Halfback
Jim Valesano (1943) Football, Tackle
Tom Fugate (1943) Football, Halfback
Larry Kaminski (1945) Football, Center
Art DuBose (1965) Football, Linebacker
Curtis McManus (1967) Football, Wide Receiver
Tyler Moore (1982) Football, Offensive lineman
Byron Williams (1985) Football, Wide receiver
Frank Halliburton (1987) Football, Fullback
Fred Brown (1997) Football, Defensive tackle
Jordan Bonner (2000) Football, Wide receiver
