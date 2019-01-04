Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: Jan. 4

Basketball

Check out @brianneubert and his post-game Gold and Black Radio Express from last night's impressive win over Iowa. https://t.co/5ZhVUnh08Y — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 4, 2019

Nice tribute to Tyler Trent before before the Purdue-Iowa game. pic.twitter.com/cLAfI5ECv9 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) January 3, 2019

Football

Rewind and refresh: Purdue running game - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

BO: The time has come for David Bell - GoldandBlack.com ($) Video interview: George Karlaftis at Army-All-American game - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue reschedules vigil to avoid conflict with Tyler Trent funeral - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 4

Ronnie Hughes (1943) Men's Basketball, Guard Ken Hayes (1947) Football, Defensive End Brent Myers (1951) Football, Offensive Tackle Dick Keys (1955) Football, Defensive back Jerome King (1955) Football, Defensive back Jim Rowinski (1961) Men's Basketball, Forward/Center Vince Panfi (1963) Football, lOffensive guard Derek Wimberly (1964) Football, Defensive tackle

Boilermakers born Jan. 5

Rick Mount (1947) Men's Basketball, Guard Pat Stillwagon (1957) Football, Offensive tackle Brock Spack (1962) Football, Linebacker Caleb Terbush (1990) Football, Quarterback

Boilermakers born Jan. 6