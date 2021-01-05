 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 23:27:39 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.6.2021

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

What It Means: The postponement of the Purdue-Nebraska game — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Director of player personnel Eron Hodges won't be retained — GoldandBlack.com

Mailbag: Would Purdue consider a transfer QB? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Questions to ponder as DC search forges on — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Offseason questions for Purdue football — Journal and Courier ($)

OTHER

Volleyball ranked 13th in preseason poll — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Morel (1943) Halfback, Football

Jim Valesano (1943) Tackle, Football

Tom Fugate (1943) Halfback, Football

Larry Kaminski (1945) Center, Football

Art DuBose (1965) Linebacker, Football

Curtis McManus (1967) Wide Receiver, Football

Tyler Moore (1982) Offensive Lineman, Football

Byron Williams (1985) Wide Receiver, Football

Frank Halliburton (1987) Fullback, Football

Fred Brown (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jordan Bonner (2000) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}