University Book Store Headlines: 1.6.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
What It Means: The postponement of the Purdue-Nebraska game — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Director of player personnel Eron Hodges won't be retained — GoldandBlack.com
Mailbag: Would Purdue consider a transfer QB? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Questions to ponder as DC search forges on — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Offseason questions for Purdue football — Journal and Courier ($)
OTHER
Volleyball ranked 13th in preseason poll — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Morel (1943) Halfback, Football
Jim Valesano (1943) Tackle, Football
Tom Fugate (1943) Halfback, Football
Larry Kaminski (1945) Center, Football
Art DuBose (1965) Linebacker, Football
Curtis McManus (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Tyler Moore (1982) Offensive Lineman, Football
Byron Williams (1985) Wide Receiver, Football
Frank Halliburton (1987) Fullback, Football
Fred Brown (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jordan Bonner (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.