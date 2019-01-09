Ticker
football

University Book Store Headlines: 1.9.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

MSU too much for cold-shooting Purdue - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Spartanmag.com | Purduesports.com

3-2-1 of Purdue's loss to Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue unsatisfied with incomplete performance - Journal & Courier ($)

Video: Wisconsin''s Gard previews matchup with Purdue - Madison.com

Purdue packed a punch and Izzo loved it - Spartanmag.com ($)

Boilers host No. 17 Iowa - Purdueports.com

Football

Scenes from the Tyler Trent Memorial - Indystar.com | Daily Journal

ESPN's Way-too-Early Top 25 - ESPN

MSU Willekes returning for senior season - ESPN.com

Brees and Mahomes both deserve MVP - Nola.com


Boilermakers born today: Jan. 9

Tom Holden (1949) Football, Offensive Guard

Jim Rogers (1950) Men's Basketball, Forward

Corey Chapman (1988) Football, Defensive end

Jackson Anthrop (1997) Football, Wide receiver

