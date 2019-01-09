University Book Store Headlines: 1.9.18
Ditto. Flying home, I never once opened up the phone. No scores or social media. I found myself thinking a lot about what I'd heard. Pastor Vroegop said something that won't leave me, "If your life intersected with Tyler's, it wasn't an accident."— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 9, 2019
I know that's the truth for me. https://t.co/16cVNbPHRu
The @BoilerFootball team arriving to @collegeparkindy for @theTylerTrent’s funeral. Brought two busses. QB @david_blough10 is on the schedule to speak. @WLFI pic.twitter.com/z3xtUPHQ5h— Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) January 8, 2019
Basketball
MSU too much for cold-shooting Purdue - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Spartanmag.com | Purduesports.com
3-2-1 of Purdue's loss to Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue unsatisfied with incomplete performance - Journal & Courier ($)
Video: Wisconsin''s Gard previews matchup with Purdue - Madison.com
Purdue packed a punch and Izzo loved it - Spartanmag.com ($)
Boilers host No. 17 Iowa - Purdueports.com
Football
Scenes from the Tyler Trent Memorial - Indystar.com | Daily Journal
ESPN's Way-too-Early Top 25 - ESPN
MSU Willekes returning for senior season - ESPN.com
Brees and Mahomes both deserve MVP - Nola.com
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 9
Tom Holden (1949) Football, Offensive Guard
Jim Rogers (1950) Men's Basketball, Forward
Corey Chapman (1988) Football, Defensive end
Jackson Anthrop (1997) Football, Wide receiver
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.