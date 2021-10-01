 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 10.1.2021

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue basketball 2023 recruiting | Oklahoma's Parker Friedrichsen - JCOnline.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue notebook: The kid running back is alright - GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm won't reveal QB until game-time - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Plummer? O'Connell? Who will be the pick at QB? - GoldandBlack.com

History Lesson: Miracle in the Metrodome, according to Tiller - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Minnesota at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

B1G picks: Can Iowa cover at Maryland in juicy battle of unbeatens? - GoldandBlack.com

What to watch: Week 5 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com

Minnesota at Purdue football | Who has the edge - JCOnline.com

Laces Out: Unbeaten College Football Playoff pretenders - CBSSports.com

Purdue football opponent preview | Minnesota looks to bounce back after embarrassing loss - JCOnline.com

Everything that Minnesota Football DC Joe Rossi said prior to Purdue - GopherIllustrated.com

College football, picks, games, odds for Week 5: Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma on upset alert - CBSSports.com

As college football's targeting debate grows, change may be on the horizon - SI.com

Report: Colorado State, Air Force latest college football programs eyeing move to AAC - SI.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Candid Coaches: Should a team forfeit if it can't play a game due to COVID-19 issues? - CBSSports.com

Candid Coaches: Who will be the best player in college basketball this season? - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue women's soccer winning streak ends after loss to No. 17 Michigan - JCOnline.com

Purdue set for Joe Piane Invitational - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Pete nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame - Exponent.com

Greek organizations, students respond to rape allegations - Exponent.com

#4 Purdue hosts Illinois, Rutgers over Homecoming weekend - PurdueSports.com

Always Aggressive Podcast, Season 3, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

OCTOBER 1

Joe Battaglia (1958) Offensive Guard, Football

Kevin Stallings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball

David Edgerton (1977) Quarterback, Football

Ryne Smith (1989) Guard, Basketball

OCTOBER 2

Jim Colletto (1944) Head Coach, Football

Dan Smith (1954) Running Back, Football

Dale Schwan (1957) Offensive Guard, Football

Steve Powell (dec. 2018) (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football

Greg McQuay (1976) Center, Men's Basketball

Ron Mason (1977) Wide Receiver, Football

Isaac Haas (1995) Center, Basketball

OCTOBER 3

Barry Crayton (1957) Defensive End, Football

Tony Grant (1965) Linebacker, Football

Crishawn Long (2000) Linebacker, Football

David Berch (1977) Linebacker, Football

Sam Loebig (1997) Offensive Line, Football

