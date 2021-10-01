University Book Store Headlines: 10.1.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Embed content not available

Purdue notebook: The kid running back is alright - GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm won't reveal QB until game-time - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Plummer? O'Connell? Who will be the pick at QB? - GoldandBlack.com

History Lesson: Miracle in the Metrodome, according to Tiller - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Minnesota at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

B1G picks: Can Iowa cover at Maryland in juicy battle of unbeatens? - GoldandBlack.com

What to watch: Week 5 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com

Minnesota at Purdue football | Who has the edge - JCOnline.com

Laces Out: Unbeaten College Football Playoff pretenders - CBSSports.com

Purdue football opponent preview | Minnesota looks to bounce back after embarrassing loss - JCOnline.com

Everything that Minnesota Football DC Joe Rossi said prior to Purdue - GopherIllustrated.com

College football, picks, games, odds for Week 5: Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma on upset alert - CBSSports.com

As college football's targeting debate grows, change may be on the horizon - SI.com

Report: Colorado State, Air Force latest college football programs eyeing move to AAC - SI.com