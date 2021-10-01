University Book Store Headlines: 10.1.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball 2023 recruiting | Oklahoma's Parker Friedrichsen - JCOnline.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue notebook: The kid running back is alright - GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm won't reveal QB until game-time - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Plummer? O'Connell? Who will be the pick at QB? - GoldandBlack.com
History Lesson: Miracle in the Metrodome, according to Tiller - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Minnesota at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
B1G picks: Can Iowa cover at Maryland in juicy battle of unbeatens? - GoldandBlack.com
What to watch: Week 5 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com
Minnesota at Purdue football | Who has the edge - JCOnline.com
Laces Out: Unbeaten College Football Playoff pretenders - CBSSports.com
Purdue football opponent preview | Minnesota looks to bounce back after embarrassing loss - JCOnline.com
Everything that Minnesota Football DC Joe Rossi said prior to Purdue - GopherIllustrated.com
College football, picks, games, odds for Week 5: Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma on upset alert - CBSSports.com
As college football's targeting debate grows, change may be on the horizon - SI.com
Report: Colorado State, Air Force latest college football programs eyeing move to AAC - SI.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Candid Coaches: Should a team forfeit if it can't play a game due to COVID-19 issues? - CBSSports.com
Candid Coaches: Who will be the best player in college basketball this season? - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue women's soccer winning streak ends after loss to No. 17 Michigan - JCOnline.com
Purdue set for Joe Piane Invitational - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Pete nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame - Exponent.com
Greek organizations, students respond to rape allegations - Exponent.com
#4 Purdue hosts Illinois, Rutgers over Homecoming weekend - PurdueSports.com
Always Aggressive Podcast, Season 3, Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
OCTOBER 1
Joe Battaglia (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Kevin Stallings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Edgerton (1977) Quarterback, Football
Ryne Smith (1989) Guard, Basketball
OCTOBER 2
Jim Colletto (1944) Head Coach, Football
Dan Smith (1954) Running Back, Football
Dale Schwan (1957) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Powell (dec. 2018) (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Greg McQuay (1976) Center, Men's Basketball
Ron Mason (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
Isaac Haas (1995) Center, Basketball
OCTOBER 3
Barry Crayton (1957) Defensive End, Football
Tony Grant (1965) Linebacker, Football
Crishawn Long (2000) Linebacker, Football
David Berch (1977) Linebacker, Football
Sam Loebig (1997) Offensive Line, Football
