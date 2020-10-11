 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.12.2020
University Book Store Headlines: 10.12.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Quarterback battle remains a three-man race; Purdue scrimmage notebook — GoldandBlack.com

Majority of ticket-holders roll over money to 2021 — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue D shows improvement limiting big plays — Journal and Courier ($)

Five Big Ten teams with the most to gain — Rivals.com

Bowl Projections: Purdue to Phoenix — ESPN.com

Bowl Projections: Purdue to New York — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology: Purdue's an 8 seed — ESPN.com

How hoops' quarantines will work — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report from Lawrence North-Center Grove — Rivals.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Karl Singer (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football

Lance Brock (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Brad Schumacher (1964) Tight End, Football

Andrew Brewer (1989) Center, Football

