University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.2019

Carsen Edwards scored 30 for the Boston Celtics in their preseason game Tuesday night.
PURDUE BASKETBALL

Carsen Edwards scores 30 in Celtics preseason win — Boston Globe ($) | Celtics.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Former Hoosier Sam Garvin now in middle of reshuffled Purdue offensive line — GoldandBlack.com

O-line, young playermakers key to Purdue's second-half success — Journal and Courier ($)

GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: The Maryland win — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Data Driven: A look at Iowa — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Twin City Superstore Video: Offensive linemen, Tario Fuller — GoldandBlack.com

Brycen Hopkins named John Mackey tight end of the week — JohnMackeyAward.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Center Zach Edey visiting Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue gets involved with junior college offensive lineman — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Nalin Fox's coach: 'He's a Big Ten talent' — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC SPORTS

Volleyball: Purdue continues road swing — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Boilermakers finish sixth in final fall event — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Schavietello (1950) Linebacker, Football

Matt Hernandez (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football

Damon Taylor (1966) Strong Safety, Football

Dirk Handlin (1973) Linebacker, Football

Steve Ennis (1979) Running Back, Football

Albert Evans (1989) Running Back, Football

Arsenio Curry (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

Brennan Thieneman (1997) Safety, Football

