University Book Store Headlines: 10.16.2019
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Carsen Edwards scores 30 in Celtics preseason win — Boston Globe ($) | Celtics.com
All 7 because he was hitting them too quick to post each individually ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gfRFPbdJv1— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 16, 2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Former Hoosier Sam Garvin now in middle of reshuffled Purdue offensive line — GoldandBlack.com
O-line, young playermakers key to Purdue's second-half success — Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: The Maryland win — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Data Driven: A look at Iowa — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Twin City Superstore Video: Offensive linemen, Tario Fuller — GoldandBlack.com
Brycen Hopkins named John Mackey tight end of the week — JohnMackeyAward.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Center Zach Edey visiting Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue gets involved with junior college offensive lineman — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Nalin Fox's coach: 'He's a Big Ten talent' — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Volleyball: Purdue continues road swing — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Boilermakers finish sixth in final fall event — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Schavietello (1950) Linebacker, Football
Matt Hernandez (1961) Defensive Tackle, Football
Damon Taylor (1966) Strong Safety, Football
Dirk Handlin (1973) Linebacker, Football
Steve Ennis (1979) Running Back, Football
Albert Evans (1989) Running Back, Football
Arsenio Curry (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
Brennan Thieneman (1997) Safety, Football
