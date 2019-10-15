MORE: First look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Iowa | Plummer, Bell honored by Big Ten | Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and Rondale Moore update | Roundtable: The Maryland win | Data Driven: Iowa | Coach's Corner: Former Hoosier at center of reshuffled o-line | Number Crunching: Week 8



Jack Plummer, Tario Fuller, Sam Garvin and Eric Miller talk Iowa and more after practice on Tuesday